NAWOJ Re-Elects Rashida Yusuf As Bauchi Chairperson

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi State Chapter, has officially inaugurated its newly re-elected executive officers to pilot the affairs of the association for another three-year term.

Rashida Yusuf was returned unopposed as Chairperson, alongside Maryamu Bala as Vice Chairperson, Amina Ahmed as Secretary, Diana Yojana as Treasurer, and Amina Midi Abdullahi as Financial Secretary.

Other officials elected but absent during the swearing-in ceremony were Rahama Mutashi, Assistant Secretary, and Firdausi Bakondi, Auditor.

The National President of NAWOJ, Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim, represented by the Zonal Secretary, Zone E, Hajiya Hauwa Aliyu, announced the dissolution of the previous executive before inaugurating the new team.

She congratulated the officers on their re-election and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by members.

In her acceptance speech, Rashida Yusuf expressed gratitude for the renewed mandate, describing it as a collective victory. She pledged to focus on professionalism, capacity building for members, and advocacy for women and girls.

She commended and appreciated all stakeholders for their untiring support throughout the past three years and solicited a stronger partnership and collaboration to enhance the overall success and visibility of NAWOJ in the state.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council, Comrade Umar Sa’idu, congratulated the new executives and charged them to remain united and inclusive in their leadership.

He commended the immediate past executive for what he described as a vibrant and strong chapter and assured NAWOJ of the council’s continued support.

Responding on behalf of the newly re-elected officers, Amina Ahmed of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed appreciation to members for the confidence reposed in the new executive.

She assured that the team would not disappoint but would work diligently to justify the trust placed in them.

Chairperson of the Electoral Committee, Zainab Agboola of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), conducted the exercise.

Our correspondent reports that the process went smoothly without any hindrance, as members expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

The members also called on the newly elected executives to justify the confidence reposed in them through effective and inclusive leadership.