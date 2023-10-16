NAWOJ President Seeks Re-Election To Consolidate Gains 

The National President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ladi Bala has sought the mandate from women journalists to be reelected for a second tenure, in order to consolidate the gains of her transformation plan for its members including other women, children and Persons with Disabilities (PWD’s) across the country.

Bala made the appeal in Abuja when she picked her nomination form for a reelection at the National Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), assuring that her team is committed to the wellbeing of all women journalists as it already has a vision of more achievements for the next 5 years.

“We have the vision and the blueprint of where we want NAWOJ to be, as I speak we just concluded the development of a five year workplan and that is the roadmap of what NAWOJ is going to do in the next years even when I complete my three year tenure the vision will guide the Affairs of the association and this is sustainability.

“Why I’m seeking reelection is because we have laid foundation for the strengthening of NAWOJ and we need a renewal of mandate to consolidate on the gains recorded so far,” she said.

She noted that since the 34 years existence of NAWOJ, her administration was able to secure an office space with staff and offices for all state chapters, adding that this has given the organization a face-lift even as it has also secured a land and working tirelessly towards developing it into a permanent and more befitting Secretariat for the association.

“Aside that we have been able to carry out a lot of capacity building for female journalists in Nigeria and when we come back we are going to increase our engagement with development partners and other Governmental and non Governmental Organization to strengthen the capacity of women journalists.

“We are also involved in advancing the cause of women and the less privileged in the society so these are things we would be involved in and we need a renewal of mandate to consolidate on that”.

Similarly, the Secretary General of the association Helen John, expressed the desire of team members to seek reelection, affirming that working under the leadership of Comrade Ladi Bala have recorded lots of achievements for the association.

“Today we can boast of a gender policy, an admin policy and also two staff that are readily available at the Secretariat so we have an identity now.

“My President wants us to do things in the new digital way and move from analogue and make NAWOJ a functional NGO other than being a professional body so we are seeking a reelection to consolidate on that,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairperson of FCT NAWOJ, Joyce Babayeju, confirmed that the national president has been tested and can be trusted as she has in the past three years achieved a lot for the association.