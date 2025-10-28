The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, a trailblazer and pillar of Nigeria’s media industry.

The tribute was delivered during the second annual memorial lecture held in his honour in Abuja.

The event, jointly organized by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and DAAR Communications (AIT), marked the posthumous birthday of the renowned media icon.

In her remarks, NAWOJ National President, Aishatu Ibrahim, lauded Dokpesi’s enduring legacies, describing him as a bridge-builder who used communication to democratize knowledge, give voice to the voiceless, and advance national development.

She underscored the transformative power of communication in shaping societies, noting that it remains “the heartbeat of progress, the soul of democracy, and the mirror through which society sees itself.”

Reaffirming NAWOJ’s commitment to using the media as an instrument of inclusion, Ibrahim emphasized the association’s dedication to amplifying women’s voices and promoting integrity in leadership. “No nation can truly develop when half its population remains unheard,” she stated.

She commended the organizers for keeping Dokpesi’s vision alive and urged journalists and communicators to “communicate with conscience, inform with empathy, and build a Nigeria that listens, learns, and leads.”

Themed “Communication and Development,” the lecture was delivered by the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule. Other speakers highlighted the central role of communication in promoting unity, accountability, and sustainable development.

NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described Dokpesi as a visionary who understood the power of communication in connecting people and fostering peace. “Communication is about giving meaning to life,” he said, adding that when guided by ethics and empathy, it becomes a tool for national progress.

Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi Jr., stressed the need to treat communication as a strategic national asset. “A nation that cannot trust its own communication cannot mobilize itself towards progress or any form of development,” he warned.

In his keynote address, Governor Sule announced the approval of funding for the proposed NIPR University, an initiative aimed at cultivating ethical and visionary leaders. He remarked, “One of the problems of Africa, and indeed Nigeria, has been leadership. Once you have the right leadership, everything else picks up.”

The event served as a fitting tribute to the late High Chief Dokpesi, whose life’s work championed democracy, good governance, and the growth of media in Nigeria.