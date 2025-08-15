NAWOJ Partners Plan Int’l To Empower Women, Children

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has partnered with Plan International to promote gender equality and children’s rights in Nigeria.

The partnership aims to empower women and girls through advocacy, capacity-building initiatives, and quality journalism.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Plan International in Abuja, the National President of, Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, Aishatu Ibrahim, informed that the partnership aims to promote gender equality, uphold children’s rights, and support vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities.

“Today, we gather at a pivotal moment in our journey towards empowering women and children, a moment that underscores our commitment to advocate for gender equality and the rights of every child.

“As an organisation, NAWOJ actively engages in advocacy on societal and humanitarian issues, particularly focusing on Persons of Concern (POCs), including Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVCs), victims of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), and the Polio Eradication Awareness Campaign.

“This partnership is not merely a formality; it is a declaration of our united vision—a vision that seeks to create a world where children and girls can thrive, where their voices are heard, and where their rights are upheld.”

The President noted that Plan International has long been at the forefront of advancing children’s rights and equality for girls, and today, we align our efforts to amplify this important mission.

“Through this collaborative framework on the ASPIRE project, we will implement strategic capacity-building initiatives designed to empower Local Women’s Rights and Youth-led organisations and enhance their skills.

“We also recognise that the media plays a crucial role in shaping narratives and influencing public perception. By leveraging our media platforms and professional networks, we will elevate the voices of these organisations, ensuring that their messages resonate far and wide.

She assured that together, they will work to dismantle the barriers that prevent women and girls from realising their full potential.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Country Director, Plan International, Charles Usie, represented by Helen Idiong, Director of Program Quality and Influencing, expressed delight over the partnership.

“We are child rights organisations, and we are very particular about getting equality for girls, so having us in the position to link women’s rights organisations and youth-led organisations to women journalists. No one can tell a woman’s story better than women themselves.

“We are excited to act as the bridge to join these organisations doing great things in the field, but in their small spaces. You’re going to support them by amplifying those voices, amplifying the issues of girls and women, and putting them on the centre stage.

“If you don’t get to hear about the things that women are struggling with, there is nothing anybody is going to do to provide any form of help to them.

“We are excited about this collaboration, not because we feel we are the best, but because we believe that together we can make a whole lot of difference for the girl child and for children in Nigeria generally.

“For us at Plan International, we know that we can not do everything alone. For our country strategy, we plan to reach out to 20 million girls in five years.

“It’s a hard dream without having partners like NAWOJ to change policies and influence the direction of the government. This is the beginning of an exciting relationship,” she added.