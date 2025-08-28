NAWOJ, Partners Launch 15m Dollars Women Leadership Project

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has partnered with ActionAid, Global Affairs Canada, and other women-led organizations to launch the Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria project, valued at $15 million.

This initiative aims to strengthen institutions, promote women’s rights, and eliminate violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

The NAWOJ National Chairperson, Aisha Ibrahim, at the launch of the projects in Abuja said launching the Renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria (RWVL) project.

The project themed “Consolidating Gains and Strategic Partnerships for Sustained Impact” aims to empower Nigerian women’s rights organizations through funding and support.

The Project Manager of Women Voices and Leadership, Niri Goyit, expressed gratitude to the Federal and State Governments for their attention to women’s issues, emphasizing that the journey to gender equality begins in local communities.

The Deputy Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Hajiya Suwaiba Dankabo, highlighted the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions in Nigeria, stressing the need for inclusivity, particularly for women with disabilities, sex workers, marginalized women, and children.

She emphasized that organizations seeking grants must prioritize these groups to ensure equitable distribution of resources.

The Project Team was inaugurated to deliver the RWVL project over the next five years, ensuring effective implementation and impact.

The representative of the Canadian High Commissioner reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to women’s rights, deepening partnerships across the continent to promote peace, security, human rights, and accountability.

The representative commended the media for its role in highlighting critical issues, emphasizing that women and girls must have access to education, healthcare, justice, and equal opportunities.

He concluded with a powerful message: “When women lead, Nigeria thrives. When Nigeria thrives, we all rise.”

The launch event drew key stakeholders, including the FCT NAWOJ Chairperson, Bassey Ita Ikpang, representatives from the ECOWAS, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, UN Women Nigeria, and traditional institutions, among others.