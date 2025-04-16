NAWOJ, NCWS Join Forces To Empower Women 

Share

The Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) have partnered to empower women through skill acquisition initiatives aimed at making them self-reliant and economically independent.

The National Chairperson of NAWOJ, Aisha Ibrahim, reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the NCWS, pledging full support for the Council’s leadership and driving joint action for women’s skills development and entrepreneurial empowerment.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the NCWS National Secretariat in Abuja, Ibrahim emphasized the need for women-led organizations to close ranks and “build a stronger voice for Nigerian women.”

She commended the leadership of NCWS for steering the Council with purpose and promised that NAWOJ would no longer be passive on national issues affecting women.

“For some years now, NAWOJ hasn’t played an active role in NCWS affairs, but that ends now,” she declared. “We are back—not just to observe, but to support, contribute, and collaborate fully.”

In a move signaling renewed collaboration, the NAWOJ Chairperson proposed a series of joint workshops and training programs to equip women with skills in advocacy, leadership, and development communication. She also stressed the importance of creating a mentorship network among women Journalists and civil society actors.

“Paying our dues goes beyond money,” she said.

“It’s about standing by each other, sharing knowledge, and lifting one another up.”

Ibrahim made a passionate case for NAWOJ to reclaim its historical role in NCWS leadership, particularly the position of Public Relations Officer, which was traditionally held by the journalists’ body.

“We are ready to earn that seat again—through service, support, and solidarity,” she said, while also calling for the establishment of a regular dialogue forum between the two organizations to exchange ideas, tackle challenges, and track collective progress.

Congratulating the newly elected leadership of NCWS, she described their emergence as “a breath of fresh air” and urged them to collaborate more closely with women in the media across the country.

“Our mission is bigger than us. It’s about the millions of girls and women whose stories are yet to be heard. We have a duty to amplify those voices,” she said.

In her response, the National President of NCWS, Edna Azura, welcomed the partnership, stating that collaboration is essential for progress.

“Collaboration is what we stand for here as a council, because no one can do it alone—we can’t do it alone. But when we come together, like you have suggested, that’s when we’ll make headway.

“That’s when people will hear us, and even the men will know that the women have woken up from their sleep and slumber,” she said.

“When we join forces, you bring ideas to the table, and we work. That is the best way to do it. We are open to collaboration, especially with NAWOJ.”

She also acknowledged NAWOJ’s renewed commitment, saying, “We thank you for wanting to redeem your pledges. I don’t know how long it’s been since you were last active, but it’s been a while.

“All the same, we’ve always felt connected, especially because we include media personnel in all our activities. When we see female media professionals, we feel NAWOJ is present. So, you’ve always been part of us—maybe just not in the financial aspect. But otherwise, we are together.”

The visit ended on a high note, with both parties pledging mutual support and a renewed sense of purpose to drive impactful change for women across Nigeria.

