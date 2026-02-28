NAWOJ Honours Women Affairs Minister With ‘Trailblazer In Political Representation’ Award

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D, has honoured the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, with the “Trailblazer in Women Political Representation” award in recognition of her contributions to advancing women’s political empowerment in Nigeria.

The award was presented during a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja by the association’s leadership.

Presenting the award, NAWOJ Zone D Vice President, Chizoba Ogbeche, said the recognition acknowledges the Minister’s dedication to promoting women’s leadership and increased participation in politics.

Speaking after receiving the award, Suleiman-Ibrahim commended NAWOJ for recognising her efforts and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening collaboration with women journalists in advancing national development goals.

She urged the association to amplify the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Family and Social Development” as a historic milestone for women and families across Nigeria.

According to the Minister, the declaration reflects a deliberate commitment by the President to dismantle systemic barriers affecting women and families.

“Just two weeks ago, Mr President declared this year as the Year of Family and Social Development. It shows his willingness to prioritise the women’s agenda and ensure that women fully key into it,” she said.

She explained that the declaration has inspired initiatives such as the Nigeria of Our Dreams vision and the Renewed Hope Social Interventions 774 programme, which she described as transformative opportunities targeted at grassroots communities nationwide.

The Minister, however, expressed concern over what she described as inadequate media coverage of the presidential declaration.

“When Mr President announced that this is the Year of the Family, none of you wrote to even thank him. For the first time, a President is speaking about family issues at the national level. That is where we begin to build strong families and a stronger nation,” she stated.

She added that the engagement reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to partnering with women journalists as strategic allies in promoting family values and safeguarding the rights and dignity of women and girls.

Earlier, Ogbeche said NAWOJ Zone D — comprising Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kwara states and the Federal Capital Territory — was proud of the Minister’s leadership and impact.

She commended the Minister for helping to address speculation surrounding a sensitive case currently under investigation and assured her of the association’s commitment to responsible journalism.

“On behalf of women journalists, we apologise for any development that may have portrayed the media in a bad light. Every girl-child has the right to life, education and protection, as the Honourable Minister has consistently emphasised,” she said.

Ogbeche expressed confidence in the Minister’s capacity to protect vulnerable women and girls, noting that her emergence in office marked a positive shift for women’s representation.

She further explained that during NAWOJ’s Independence Celebration in Lafia, the association resolved to personally present the award rather than send a representative.

“We are here to present this special recognition as ‘Trailblazer in Women Political Representation’ on behalf of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists,” she said.