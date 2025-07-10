NAWOJ Harps On More Participation Of Women In Politics

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Osun State chapter, has called for more inclusive and responsive democratic processes to enhance the participation and representation of women in politics.

During a courtesy visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Osogbo, NAWOJ Chairperson, Comrade Abisola Ariwodola, expressed concern over the declining level of women’s involvement in politics in the state.

She urged INEC to intensify voter education efforts and actively support women’s participation in the electoral process ahead of the 2026 governorship election and the 2027 general elections.

Ariwodola emphasized the need for targeted sensitisation programmes for women and girls, describing the current level of female representation in Osun’s political space as discouraging.

“We urge the commission to educate women on their voting rights and the importance of participating in elections, as well as train young girls and women to accelerate progress,” she stated.

She commended INEC’s existing gender policy but noted that significant gaps still remain particularly in Osun, where no woman currently holds an elective seat in either the State House of Assembly or the National Assembly.

In response, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Mutiu Agboke, reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to gender-sensitive policies and a fair electoral process.

Agboke challenged NAWOJ and other stakeholders to intensify grassroots advocacy and mobilise more women to take active roles in politics not only as voters but also as candidates.

“Women must move from passive roles to active engagement in the political process,” he said.

He also announced that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will begin in Osun State on August 18, 2025, via the commission’s online portal, with physical registration set to commence on August 25 across all 30 local government areas of the state.

The REC encouraged women to take advantage of the opportunity to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that active participation begins with voter registration.