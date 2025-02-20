NAWOJ FCT Tasks Stakeholders On Increased Inclusion Of Women

Share

As global conflicts and security challenges persist, the role of women in peacebuilding and security remains more crucial than ever. Recognizing this, the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter has tasked stakeholders across various sectors to increase inclusion and active participation of women in decision-making processes related to peace and security.

This was made known in a press statement signed by Bassey Ita-Ikpang, FCT Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

The statement reads “Historically, women have played a significant yet often overlooked role in conflict resolution, mediation, and community stability. From grassroots peace initiatives to high-level diplomacy, women have demonstrated their ability to bridge divides, rebuild societies, and foster sustainable peace”.

Despite this, systemic barriers, Gender-Based Violence (GBV), and underrepresentation continue to hinder women’s full engagement in security frameworks.

“Nigeria’s signatory to the United Nations Security Council’s landmark Resolution 1325, adopted in 2000, acknowledges the indispensable role of women in preventing and resolving conflicts. However, over two decades later, progress remains uneven. Women continue to be marginalized in formal peace negotiations, and their contributions to security are frequently undervalued”.

In Nigeria and across Africa, women-led organizations have been instrumental in countering violent extremism, promoting community resilience, and advocating for human rights. Yet, they often face institutional roadblocks that limit their access to leadership positions in security sectors.

“The just concluded two-day 5th Annual Forum under the theme: Enhancing Implementation: The Role of the Security Sector in Nigeria’s 3rd National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) organized by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, UNWomen and Government of German addresses these challenges as well as proffer solutions moving forward as experts emphasised the need for policy reforms, gender-sensitive security strategies, and increased investment in women’s leadership development.

Arising from the conference, the Chairperson NAWOJ FCT Bassey Ita- Ikpang who participated in the event wants the media, civil society organizations, and policymakers to collaborate in amplifying the narratives of women peacebuilders and dismantle the barriers preventing their full participation, which will foster an inclusive security landscape and build a future defined by stability, justice, and progress.

“The media plays a crucial role in promoting peace and security by influencing public opinion, holding leaders accountable, and providing a platform for marginalized voices to be heard through various platforms.

“We also help prevent conflicts by promoting dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation, which will reduce panic and promote informed decision-making.

Media can hold leaders and institutions accountable for their actions, promoting transparency and good governance.

The power of the media lies in its ability to provide accurate, timely, and balanced reporting that fosters informed discussions on peace and security. By highlighting the root causes of conflicts, exposing human rights violations, and giving a voice to marginalized communities, the media helps to bridge divides and promote peaceful coexistence.

As the world navigates complex security challenges, a responsible and proactive media landscape is essential. I urge the media to amplify voices of peace, countering divisive narratives, and fostering informed discourse as the media can be a powerful force for stability and development.

Share

Please follow and like us: