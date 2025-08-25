NAWOJ-FCT Stuns Elders Of Council 1-0 To Retain Championship Title

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has retained its championship title at the 3rd edition of the NUJ-FCT Football Tournament. In a thrilling match, NAWOJ FCT defeated the Elders of Council 1-0, showcasing the team’s strength and resilience on the field.

This victory marks another milestone for NAWOJ FCT, solidifying their position as defending champions. The team’s performance demonstrates their dedication to excellence, both in their journalistic pursuits and sporting endeavors.

Speaking after the match, the Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, Bassey Ita Ikpang, expressed delight at the team’s outstanding performance. She commended the players for their teamwork, discipline, and commitment which ensured another resounding victory.

“We are excited to retain this trophy for the second time. The spirit of unity and determination in our team shows that when women rise, we excel. I sincerely thank the NUJ-FCT leadership under Comrade Grace Ike for her inclusive and transformative leadership. Her vision continues to create opportunities for NAWOJ FCT to shine, and we remain proud to stand firmly behind her.”

Comrade Ikpang also acknowledged the Secretary of Council Comrade Jide Oyekunle and the entire NUJ-FCT Executive Committee for their support, as well as the Event Committee.

Comrade Bassey Ita Ikpang said NAWOJ FCT Executives also extend gratitude to the Vice Chairperson and all NAWOJ members who came out in large numbers to cheer the team to victory, creating a vibrant and supportive atmosphere.

The NUJ-FCT Football Tournament, now in its 3rd edition, has become an avenue to foster unity, sportsmanship, and camaraderie among journalists. This year’s edition saw exciting encounters between different professional teams, adding colour and entertainment to the weeklong activities.

With this victory, NAWOJ FCT once again demonstrated that women are not just strong in the newsroom but also champions on the field.