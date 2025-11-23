NAWOJ FCT Chair Bags Prestigious Award, Pledges Partnership With FYDF

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, Bassey Ita Ikpang, has received a prestigious award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to advancing women in leadership and amplifying the voices of vulnerable groups.

Ikpang, who was represented by the NAWOJ FCT Vice Chairperson, Dr. Becky Bolanle Okpevo, at the award ceremony and flag-off of a new initiative by the Fulfill Your Destiny Foundation (FYDF) in Abuja, expressed deep appreciation for the honour.

She pledged NAWOJ FCT’s commitment to partnering with the Foundation, noting a strong alignment between the missions of both organisations.

“We are committed to partnering and collaborating with Fulfill Your Destiny Foundation in every possible way our mandate allows,” she said.

According to her, the partnership will strengthen NAWOJ FCT’s ongoing efforts to promote policies that support the well-being of women and girls while amplifying the voices of vulnerable groups. She added that the association remains dedicated to taking government policies to rural communities and breaking them down for better understanding and impact.

“With over 300 members, we speak and advocate for policies that promote the well-being of the vulnerable, especially women and girls. We take government policies to rural areas, breaking them down for better understanding and community impact.

“We are particularly interested in your association because a careful look at your activities and vision shows a strong alignment with what NAWOJ stands for.”

Earlier in his remarks, the founder of FYDF, Omale Jeremiah Ogwuche, underscored the importance of investing in the next generation.

“No life should be wasted, no destiny should be left behind. We must ensure that every child has access to education, every youth has a chance to pursue their dreams, and every family has hope for a better future,” he said.

He called on individuals, corporate bodies, and organisations to partner with the Foundation in its mission to empower Nigerian youth and build a brighter future.

“We believe that every life carries greatness and deserves a chance to fulfill their destiny. We invite you to join us in this vision, and together, we can make a difference,” he added.