NAWOJ FCT Calls For Proactive Measures To Reduce Out-Of-School Children

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has called for urgent and proactive measures to tackle the alarming number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, Bassey Ita-Ikpang, made the call in a press statement signed by the association’s Secretary, Nkiruka Okeke, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

“Today, we celebrate our future leaders—the heartbeat of our great nation, the promise and hope of a brighter tomorrow—the children of Nigeria,” the statement read.

NAWOJ FCT urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts to address the growing crisis of out-of-school children in the country.

“According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria has approximately 18.3 million out-of-school children, the highest number globally,” the statement noted.

Bassey Ita-Ikpang reaffirmed NAWOJ’s commitment to recognizing the importance of children in society, promoting their well-being, rights, and education, and raising awareness about issues affecting their lives.

She further emphasized NAWOJ FCT’s collective resolve to continue advocacy efforts aimed at building inclusive, innovative, and inspiring systems where every child can thrive, shine, and soar.

The statement also called on stakeholders to actively participate in shaping a nation where every child’s potential is nurtured, their dreams protected, and their future secured.

