NAWOJ Congratulates Yemoleigha On His Victory As Bayelsa NUJ Chair

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bayelsa State Chapter, has congratulated Tonye Yemoleigha on his emergence as the new Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

In a congratulatory message signed by the NAWOJ Chairperson, Bayelsa State Chapter, Grace Orumieyefa and Assistant Secretary Eyal Ikisikpo, they described the outcome of the election as a reflection of the choice of Journalists and media professionals across the different chapels in the state.

NAWOJ Bayelsa noted that Tonye Yemoleigha is a thorough-bred Journalist, who has distinguished himself in the discharge of his duties, noting that she is confident that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the administration of the NUJ in the state.

The NAWOJ Chairperson also urged Comrade Yemoleigha to unite the NUJ and mobilize members of the Union to meet their function of providing information, enlightenment, entertainment and surveillance to the larger society.

The number one female Journalist also congratulated other elected executive members who made it in the just concluded elections and commended the spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by those who lost in the polls.

Orumieyefa said: “It was a family contest hence there is no victor, no vanquish. I therefore call on all journalists in the state to work together in upholding the dignity of the profession.”

