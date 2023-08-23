NAWOJ Commends Mutfwang For Being Gender Sensitive By Appointing Women

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Plateau State Chapter has celebrated and commended the State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, for being gender sensitive by appointing women to serve in his administration.

NAWOJ Plateau State chapter conveyed the commendation in a statement issued on Wednesday in Jos by its Chairman, Nene Dung and Secretary Mwuese Adem.

The officials said the appointment and subsequent swearing in of four women into the state executive council is a testament to the governor’s gender sensitivity and an indication that it would not be business as usual.

According to NAWOJ, by picking a woman as his Deputy Governor, Mutfwang has proven that he is an advocate of the He for She campaign.

“NAWOJ is particularly delighted by the appointment of Narin Gofwen and Martha Nyam both members of NAWOJ to serve as press secretary to the wife of the governor and press secretary to the deputy governor respectively.

“This clearly a sign of better things to come for women journalists on the Plateau.

“NAWOJ Plateau salutes the captain of the Time is Now administration and hopes that this gesture will translate to allowing more female journalists to contribute their quota to the development of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NAWOJ Plateau State chapter has endorsed Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo of PRTV Jos to be elected as the first Female Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Plateau Stats Council in the forthcoming elections.

The endorsement was made during their emergency congress meeting held on Wednesday at the NUJ Press Centre Jos where other female candidates contesting other positions such as Secretary and Treasurer were also endorsed.