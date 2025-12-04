NAWOJ Calls For Free Medical Care For Survivors Of Gender-Based Violence In Plateau

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Plateau State Chapter, has urged government at all levels to prioritize the provision of free medical services for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), particularly for vulnerable members of society.

NAWOJ emphasized that access to quality medical care is essential for the recovery, dignity, and well-being of GBV survivors.

Chairperson of NAWOJ, Plateau State Chapter, Mrs. Grace Akwe Gotip, made the appeal while leading members of the association, along with partners, to register two GBV survivors at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for periodic medical check-ups. The initiative is part of activities marking the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, themed “End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls.”

Mrs. Gotip highlighted the case of Chidinma Augustine, a survivor of sexual molestation who is now five months pregnant, noting that the alleged perpetrator, a lawyer, had refused to take responsibility. “She is the only surviving child out of nine siblings, and her situation is especially distressing. We kindly request that your facility provide her with immediate medical attention, antenatal care, and professional counselling to help her overcome the trauma and stress,” she appealed.

The second case involves Justina, who suffered severe eye damage following a brutal assault by her boyfriend. NAWOJ has been providing emotional support and advocacy for her. Mrs. Gotip requested routine eye examinations, treatment, and management of related complications.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s theme, Comrade Ayuku Pwaspo, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, noted the rising dangers in the digital space globally and encouraged victims of any form of violence to speak out.

Dr. Saidu Barnabas, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of Plateau Specialist Hospital, assured that both survivors would receive the best possible care.

The campaign also involved contributions from Caroline Dafur, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development; Kiyenpiya Mafuyai, representative of the National Human Rights Commission; and Mujidang Sitdang, Regional Director of SPRiNG. They stressed the importance of collective action, education, and awareness in protecting women and girls from GBV.

Additionally, Dung John Hwyere, Programme Officer of Women for Positive Peace-building Initiative, called for accountability for perpetrators and comprehensive support for survivors to rebuild their lives.