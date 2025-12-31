NAWOJ, CAJ Unite In Grief

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and Congress of African Journalists (CAJ), have expressed condolences over demise of journalists killed in an auto crash.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six journalists reportedly died in a road crash in Gombe State on Monday, while returning from a wedding ceremony.

The National Chairperson of NAWOJ, Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim, expressed condolences of the association, in a statement signed by the association’s National Secretary, Wasilah Ladan, yesterday in Abuja.

She said two of the deceased were members of the Gombe state chapter of NAWOJ, adding that four other journalists, who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment.

The chairperson said: “This tragic incident is a painful loss to the journalism profession in Gombe State, and Nigeria as a whole. “We pray for the repose of the souls of the departed, and for the quick recovery of those injured.”

In a similar development, chairperson of the NAWOJ FCT, Mrs Bassey Ita-Ikpang, described the incident as a great loss not only to the family, but also to the NTA family and the nation at large.