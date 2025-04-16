Navy Uncovers 8 Illegal Bunkering Sites In Ondo

Share

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered eight illegal bunkering sites in Obe-Akinboye seaside community in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, FOB, Igbokoda, Capt. Aliyu Usman, said yesterday the operation against maritime crime which was executed by personnel of the base took place around 3am.

Usman said the discovery was made possible through “a robust intelligence network” and the vigilance of naval personnel in their fight against maritime crime, illegality and economic sabotage within their area of operation.

Usman noted that once intelligence was received about the illegal refining camps, the base Quick Response Team stationed at a nearby Naval Security Outpost was immediately mobilised to conduct the raid.

According to him, the perpetrators flee the area upon sighting the Naval team, abandon the illegal sites.

The naval chief said: “Upon inspection, the team uncovered eight illegal refining camps containing several storage tanks and reservoirs filled with an estimated 50,000 litres of stolen crude oil.”

