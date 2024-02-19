Navy Transfers Six Suspects, Boat, 6,790 Litres Of Fuel To NSCDC

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base (FOB), Ibaka has handed over six suspects, a wooden boat and 6,790 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as fuel and petrol to Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom State.

The Commanding Officer, FOB, Ibaka, Capt. Uche Aneke made the disclosure in a statement issued on Monday in the Ibaka area of the state.

He said that the Nigerian Navy FOB, Ibaka received an intelligence report of suspected smuggling activities within her area of operation.

“Falcon Eye Alignment Intelligence report indicated that a boat was conveying products suspected to have been smuggled from a creek and heading to the Republic of Cameroon while transiting within the waters under FOB Ibaka area of operation.

“Consequently, the gunboats from the Base on routine patrols were vectored to intercept and arrest six smugglers in a wooden boat that contained 6, 790 litres of PMS concealed under 25 bags of yam, cartons of drinks, cornflakes and over 200 cartons of tiles covered with a tarpaulin.

Aneke warned individuals or groups interested in smuggling illegal consignments into or out of Nigeria or planning to carry out any form of criminality in Nigeria’s waters to desist forthwith.

“Under the current leadership of Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, we will ensure that it is impossible for maritime crimes to continue in the maritime and coastal areas of Akwa Ibom.”

According to him, such criminals will be apprehended and duly prosecuted. Nigerian coastal areas are not for illegal activities.

Receiving the 6 suspects, wooden boat and 6, 790 litres of PMS on behalf of NSCDC, Akwa Ibom Command, Superintendent of Corps, Mr Michael Asibor, Head of Anti Vandal Unit, said the corps would carry out further investigation and prosecution.

“The next line of actions, is to interrogate them and as soon as our investigation is concluded, they would be charged to court for prosecution immediately,” Asibor said.