Navy Thwarts Siphoning Of Automotive Gas Oil At Nigerian Ports Authority, Calabar

The Nigerian Navy Ship Victory has successfully thwarted siphoning of Automative Gas Oil from vessels berthed at Nigerian Ports Authority jetty in Calabar.

The Base patrol team responded swiftly to intelligence tip off on the likely siphoning of products which led to the successful disruption of the operation. The team discovered that the products had been moved to a trailer park at the port.

The team proceeded to the trailer park where the criminal immediately fled on sighting the team. The team subsequently cordoned the area and confiscated the stolen products.

The items recovered include; twelve 200 liter drums of automative gas oil, one quarter drum of automative gas oil, three empty drums and fifty nine 25 liter gallons of automative gas oil.

Others are three 25 liter gallons of automative gas oil and six 25 liters of unidentified oil. A total of about 3,950 liters of products were confiscated by the team.