Navy Strengthens Partnership With SIFAX Group 

The Nigerian Navy, Western Naval Command, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with SIFAX Group in securing Nigeria’s coastal and maritime environment.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Group Head, Corporate Communications of SIFAX Group, Olumuyiwa Akande, explained that the Navy pledged to maintain its vigilance in safeguarding Nigerian waters during a courtesy visit, while SIFAX Group reiterated its support for the Navy’s mission.

Akande noted that the visit served as a platform for both parties to reaffirm their shared vision of fostering a secure maritime environment that supports business operations, logistics, and national economic growth.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen, expressed appreciation for SIFAX Group’s unwavering support to the Navy, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the military and private sector stakeholders in maintaining a secure and thriving maritime industry.

He said, “We have a constitutional mandate to secure our maritime domain for both economic activities and national security.

“This is not a task we can accomplish alone. Over the years, our cooperation with key maritime stakeholders like SIFAX Group has been instrumental in achieving our objectives.”

Also speaking during the visit, the Group Coordinating Director, Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, who represented the chairman, welcomed the naval delegation and acknowledged the longstanding mutual support between both entities.

She said, “SIFAX is home to all stakeholders in the maritime sector, including the Nigerian Navy. We value our partnership and look forward to continued collaboration to enhance maritime security and trade.”

