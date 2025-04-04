Navy Sinks Boreholes For 7 Communities In Oyo

Share

The Nigerian Navy yesterday donated seven units of boreholes to seven communities in Iseyin, Oyo State, to ease water scarcity.

The communities are Ayedun, Igboleya, Ilado, Ita Epo, Molete, Okeola and Osoogun. The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla said the project was another milestone in the Nigerian Navy CivilMilitary cooperation initiative.

Ogalla, who represented by the Chief of Naval Transportation Rear Admiral Monday Unuohiere, said the project was executed under the Special Intervention Quick Impact scheme of the Nigerian Navy.

Ogalla said it was Nigerian Navy way of contributing to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He said: “Under this scheme, accomplished serving Navy Officer like the Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Navy, Real Admiral Olushola Oluwagbire, a noble son of Iseyin, was given opportunity to reach his people.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

