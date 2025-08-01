Navy Set To Establish Base In Kebbi

The Nigerian Navy on Thursday said it has concluded arrangements to establish a naval base in Yauri, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

This was announced when a delegation from the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the delegation, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, said the visit was part of efforts to expand the maritime strategy of the Nigerian Navy.

This, he said, in addition to its statutory area of responsibility in the maritime domain in the offshore and sea, will support maritime security in the hinterland.

According to Nwatu, the River Niger is a great national asset that has given Nigeria a lot of goodwill by supporting agriculture and power generation, which also remains a source of livelihood to the citizens.

READ ALSO

Nwatu expressed optimism that with the support of the governor and people of Kebbi, the move would pave the way for improved security architecture of the country, especially with regard to safety in the Northwest.

“Unfortunately, with the insurgency and conflicts in Nigeria, that same River Niger, despite its good potentials, is being utilised by some criminal elements to escalate the level of insecurity in our country,” he said.

“Because we have noticed that the River Niger has been a convergence of criminals and a route for smuggling of arms and other elements that are detrimental to our interests.

“So, in addition to the base we have in Niger on the side of the river, the Nigerian Navy found it necessary to expand to establish a base in Kebbi, so that we can have complete presence within the Niger area.”