Navy Seizes Boat With 100,000 litre Of Stolen Crude Oil In A’Ibom

Nigerian Navy destroys 9 illegal refining sites, confiscates 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Ondo The Commander of the NNS Jubilee, Commodore Martins Fakrogha, has said the Nigerian Navy personnel, stationed at NNS Jubilee in the Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, have intercepted and seized a boat carrying about 100,000 litres of crude oil.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of the State, he explained that the vessel was captured as it was nearing one of the state’s oil fields.

According to him, a reliable source had alerted the Navy about a large vessel, identified as a Cotonou boat, and spotted approximately 23.9 nautical miles off the coast of Imo River. He said the crew of the boat fled after noticing a vessel from the Private Maritime Logistics Support Company (PMLSC), which was carrying Navy personnel.

He added that the Navy personnel also seized other items that include 12 Gee Pee tanks, three service tanks, four submersible pumps, and three outboard engines.

According to him, the operation that led to the seizure was part of Operation Delta Sanity phase 2, which aims to combat illegal activities in the Niger Delta region, particularly, oil theft, pipeline vandalism, smuggling, and piracy. Fakrogha said: “From a credible source, a large boat known as Cotonou boat was sighted at about 23.9 nautical miles seaward of Imo River entrance.

“The objectives of the Operation Delta Sanity 2 is to checkmate illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism, smuggling, piracy amongst other maritime crimes in the Eastern Flank of the country’s maritime environment with a view to increase the country’s crude oil production.”

In a related development, Commander of the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Igbokoda, Navy Captain Aliyu Usman, has said the personnel of the base had destroyed nine illegal refining sites and confiscated 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 15,000 litres of illegally refined diesel in Obenla, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

