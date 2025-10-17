Navy Seizes 4,000 Litres Of Gas Oil In Onslaught Against Maritime Criminality

Personnel attached to the naval warship, NNS BEECROFT of the Nigerian Navy, have seized about 4,000 litres of product suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in a renewed onslaught against maritime criminality.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos yesterday, the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, said that the development forms part of the efforts of Western Naval Command to ensure security of the maritime corridor of the country.

Represented at the briefing by the Executive Officer of Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, Nimmyel gave graphic details of events that led to the recovery.

He said, “The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team stationed at Tarkwa Bay, through effective utilisation of the Nigerian Navy Maritime Domain Awareness facility.

“The boat was intercepted around approaches to Commodore Pool within the Atlas Cove general area.”

He said, “The Suspects abandoned the boat and fled upon sighting our patrol team. The product has been handed over to the representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Lagos State Command, Superintendent Amoo Kehinde, for further necessary action”.

According to him, “This successful interception is in line with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to maintain credible presence along Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks to rid the maritime environment of all forms of economic sabotage and crimes.

“We hereby warn the perpetrators of maritime crimes and economic sabotage to desist from such acts, as NNS BEECROFT will not rest on its oars to pursue all criminal elements operating within its area of operation.

“We will continue to intensify surveillance, patrols, and intelligence-driven missions to deny criminals freedom to operate within Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks for socio-economic activities to thrive.”