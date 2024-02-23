Navy Seizes 15,540 Litres Of Fuel In Badagry

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy in Badagry, Lagos State on Thursday said it has intercepted 15,540 gallons of petrol stored in a building along the creeks.

Navy Capt. B A Amakiri, Commanding Officer of the FOB, said that 518 ×30 Jerry cans were seized near Agbojetho-Akorin Beach on Badagry-Seme Road at 11:00 am.

According to him, the navy acted after obtaining intelligence information regarding the actions of certain suspected traffickers in the vicinity.

“The intelligence indicated that several jerry cans suspected to contain petrol were stored in a building within Agbojetho-Akorin Beach along Badagry-Seme Road.

“Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team proceeded to the beach general area for investigation and possible arrest and seizure.

“The team conducted a cordon and search operation in the area and discovered 518 x 30 litres of jerry cans of the suspected products,” he said.

Amakiri added that the quantity of fuel product is around 15,540 litres, which is worth N9,479,400 at the current cost of approximately N610 per litre.

“The perpetrators absconded on getting information about the approach of the team.

“It is suspected that the perpetrators had the intention of smuggling the products out of Nigeria to the Benin Republic.

“The adjoining communities were also searched, but no other products or suspects were found,” he said.

Amakiri reiterated his officers’ commitment to making smuggling undesirable, saying that economic saboteurs would be frustrated until smuggling was reduced to a bare minimum.