Navy School Ojo ‘89 Alumni Donates Laptops To Alma Mater

The 1989 set of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School (NNSS), Ojo, Lagos State, at the weekend donated 35 brand new laptops to their alma mater in support of digital learning to mark their 35th anniversary celebration at a reunion.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State, the President of the NNSS Ojo ’89 Set, Mr. Oluwafemi Awoyemi, commended the school for the quality education, discipline, and values it instilled in them, which, according to him, have continued to shape their lives and careers in the military and other professional fields.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Class ‘89 NNSS, Inigh Okpo, yesterday, Awoyemi noted that the reunion was not just a celebration of old memories, but a testament to the enduring spirit of unity, brotherhood, altruism, and patriotism that defines graduates of NNSS Ojo.

He described the laptops donation as a token of appreciation to the school, adding that the gesture was deliberately aimed at empowering current students with digital tools that will prepare them for the future of work. “We are passionate about equipping the students with 21st-century learning tools.

The future belongs to those who are digitally prepared, and we want NNSS Ojo students to be at the forefront,” Awoyemi said. In her remarks, the Commandant of NNSS Ojo, Captain Nkari Ngaji Adeyemi, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the ’89 set for their generous contribution, describing the gesture as a source of motivation and pride for both the staff and students.

She encouraged the students to emulate the alumni’s spirit of giv- ing back and to always prioritise the interests of the school, even after completing their education. Delivering his goodwill message, the Special Guest of Honour, Com- modore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu, Commander, NNS WEY, described the donation as a commendable ex- ample of partnership for national educational development.