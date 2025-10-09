Navy Reunites 17 Abducted Victims With Families

The Nigerian Navy has handed over the 17 passengers abducted by gunmen along the Calabar waterway on Sept. 25 to their families.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson for Nigerian Navy Ship VICTORY, Lt.-Cdr. Sulaiman Bala, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Calabar. Bala said the victims were re- united with their families after undergoing medical examinations at the Naval Reference Hospital in Calabar, where they were taken following their rescue.

It will be recalled that the 17 victims were rescued by the Navy on Monday afternoon without any ransom paid. The passengers were traveling from Calabar to Oron in Akwa Ibom State when their ferry was hijacked by gunmen. According to Bala, the rescue was carried out based on actionable intelligence.

“Following the incident, gallant personnel of NNS VICTORY with support from Forward Operating Base IBAKA, promptly embarked on series of operations including blockade of the creek leading to the kidnappers’ camp. “The Nigerian Navy Air Arm organised by the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Com- mand, under the direction of the Chief of the Naval Staff conducted several air surveillance operations.

“This was boosted by credible intelligence from the Department of State Services and Defence Intelligence Agency, enabling our personnel to cut off logistics supply to the camp. “This compelled the criminals to promptly accept negotiations with the Office of the National Security Adviser for the release of the victims to the Nigerian Navy,” he stated.

Bala emphasised that the Nigerian Navy was still on the trail of all the miscreants perpetrating illicit activities within Calabar waterways. “The Nigerian Navy will not relent in its efforts to rid the waterways of criminal elements, ensuring that law-abiding citizens can go about their activities without hindrance,” he stated.