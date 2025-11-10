Navy Rescues Crew Members From Distressed Vessel

The Nigerian Navy on Monday rescued 10 crew members from a distressed vessel, MV SEMA III, which was en route to Calabar, Cross River State, from Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Ayiwuyor Adams-Aliu, the operation was carried out by personnel of Forward Operating Base IBAKA on Friday, November 11.

Adams-Aliu said the successful rescue operation underscores the Nigerian navy’s renewed efforts to ensure maritime safety, protection of critical national assets, and promotion of lawful economic activities within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“Acting on a distress call received around 2000 hours, a naval gunboat equipped with a submersible pump was immediately deployed.

“On arrival, the team discovered the vessel taking in water and promptly evacuated all occupants, comprising one Cameroonian, one Equatorial Guinean and eight Nigerians, who were later received, debriefed, and catered for at FOB IBAKA until Saturday.

“The Master of MV SEMA III expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for its timely intervention and exceptional professionalism,” he said.