Navy Provides Free Medical Services In Majidun Community

Share

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, has conducted a Medical Rhapsody in the Majidun community, Ikorodu West Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The Base Information Officer(BINFO), Nigerian Navy ship (NNS) Beecroft, Lieutenant Commander Hussaini Ibrahim, said in a release that:

“The Commander NNS Beecroft, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, also the Maritime Component Commander (MCC) South-West, Operation AWATSE, conducted a Medical Rhapsody in the Majidun community, Ikorodu West Local Government Area, Lagos State.

He said that: “The Medical Rhapsody featured free blood sugar tests, free medications, and free consultations.” Also: “The Chief of Defence CivilMilitary Relations (CDCMR), Rear Admiral OA Bankole, who was the special guest of honour, explained that the exercise was in line with the command philosophy and directive of the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Christopher Musa, to conduct free medical outreach programs across the eight Theatres of Operations in the country.

“The purpose of the exercise was to assist the less privileged, especially pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children, by providing free medical services to foster a cordial relationship between military personnel and the community.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

