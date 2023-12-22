Navy Promotes Spokesperson, 57 Senior Officers To Next Ranks

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has announced the promotion of 30 Commodores, including the Director of Information (DINFO), Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, to the rank of Rear Admiral.

It also approved the elevation of 28 Navy Captains to the rank of Commodore (one-star General), according to the statement signed on Friday by Commodore Ayo-Vaughan.

The Senior officers promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral include; Commodores Adefemi Kayode, Kabir Mohammed, Gabriel Aligwe, Aliyu Gaya, Shehu Gombe, Godfrey Kwetishe, Robert Obeya, Musa Katagum, Kehinde Odubanjo, Pakiribo Anabraba, Suleiman Ibrahim, Olugbenga Oladipo, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Mohammed Muye, Aniefiok Uko, Anenechukwu Ezenma, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Sunday Yahaya, Umaru Faruk, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubanni, Emmanuel Anakwe, and Omotola Olukoya.

Furthermore, Joseph Ake was promoted unto retirement. The newly promoted Commodores are Captains Innocent Udoudoh, Mohammed Umaru, Iliya Abdu Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Reginald Adoki, Abimbola Agunbiade, Christian Akokota, Chukwuma Azuike, Adegoke Ebo, Innocent Ejiofor, Tahir Ngada, Oluseyi Oladipo, Shehu Tasiu, Aliyu Umaru, Peter Yilme, Sikiru Abdulraheem, Tunde Abdulrahim, Emeka Chinaka, Effiom Ekpenyong, George Nwabunike, Akinrinsola Obisesan, Igbani Agwu, Babatunde Kuton, Ahmad Madawaki, Momoh Salihu, Additionally, Captains Hassan Dogara, Olajide Babalola and Suleiman Idris were promoted unto retirement.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla AM on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoice with the newly promoted Senior Officers and their families and charge them to rededicate themselves to the service of fatherland and remain loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. Please assist in disseminating accordingly”, the statement said.