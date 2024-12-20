Navy Promotes 146 Senior Officers To Next Ranks

Share

The Nigerian Navy has announced the promotion of 24 Commodores, 26 Captains, and 96 Commanders to the ranks of Rear Admiral, Commodore, and Captain respectively.

A statement signed on Friday by the Director of Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said approval for the promotion was given on Thursday by the Navy Board.

The newly-promoted Rear Admirals are Ibrahim Mohammed-Katsina, Suleman Dahun, Gideon Jinjirim Kachim, Abolade Olanrele Ogunleye, Seminu Adisa Adepegba, Bob-Manuel Kokoete Effiong, Yusuf Sani Idris, Danjuma Mohammed Ndanusa, Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala, Mushin Yahaya Abba, Victor Dabess Choji, Vincent Burabari Gbaranwi, Madumom Ide, Desmond Okechukwu Igbo,

Also promoted to the two-star rank are: Kolawale Olumide Oguntuga, Adedokun John Siyanbade, Raheem Taofeek, Kabiru Tanimu, Bai Haruna Sabo, Jonathan Ojone Ajodo, Paul Efe-Oghene, Musliu Olatokunbo Yussuff, Abiodun Alade and Samuel Innocent Ngatuwa.

The following are the new Commodores: Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi, Kabir Umar Rabiu, Bashir Abubakar, Olayinka Ayodele Aliu, Uche Aneke, Temitope Adeshola Bamidele, Ekuma Raphael Ekuma, Nsikan Friday, Ibrahim Ari Gwaska, Maksum Abdullahi Mohammed, Mutalib Ibikunle Raji, Murtala Aminu Rogo, Umar Saidu, Aminu Shehu.

Others include: Mohammed Saghir Shettima, Jelani Umar, Olusegun Abiodun Awofe, Manga Salisu Danjuma, Mohammed Auwal Jibrilla, Adamu Mohammed Mohammed, Kelechi Kingsley Ogbonna, Makanjuola Yakub Olowu, Saidu Sulaiman, Yahaya Jaja Muhammed, Sylvester Kennedy Ogogo and Babatunde Usman Quadri.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and their families while charging them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"