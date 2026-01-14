Navy Plans To Combat Maritime Crimes, Secure Waterways

The Nigerian Navy has reaffirmed its commitment to combating maritime crimes and ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime environment.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, disclosed this during an operational visit to Calabar, where he inspected facilities at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital (NNRH) and assessed the ongoing projects and other activities across naval formations in Cross River State.

The Calabar naval formations play a strategic role in securing inland waterways, curbing illegal activities, and supporting maritime trade within the region.

The operational tour underscores the Nigerian Navy’s resolve to identify operational challenges, prioritise critical needs, and strengthen its capacity to deliver on its core mandate of maritime security.

Also, the visit was part of a nationwide operational tour aimed at strengthening maritime security, evaluating operational readiness, and improving personnel welfare across key naval commands and formations. Abbas noted that the progress reflects sustained efforts to secure Nigeria’s waterways and coastal corridors.

Also, he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bassey Otu, where discussions focused on collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and the Cross River State Government in safeguarding waterways and protecting coastal communities.

He toured several naval formations and facilities in the state, including the Naval War College accommodation at Summit Hills and the Nigerian Navy Primary School in Ikot Ansa and interacted with officers and men, assessing operational capabilities while also emphasising the importance of welfare, professionalism, and morale.

Abbas is expected to continue similar visits to other strategic naval formations across the country as part of efforts to enhance maritime safety and national security nationwide.