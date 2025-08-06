Navy Opposes War Risk Insurance Premiums In Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy has said that Nigeria no longer has any justification to remain on the list of countries subjected to War Risk Insurance Premiums by international shipping and insurance companies.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen, said on Wednesday that the continued classification of Nigeria as a high-risk maritime zone was unjust and unsubstantiated.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by executives of the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) and members of the planning committee of the upcoming MARAN Annual Maritime Lecture (MAMAL) 2025 in Lagos he noted that Nigeria had recorded over three years of piracy-free waters, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea, and has invested heavily in maritime security infrastructure and international collaborations to ensure the safety of its maritime domain.

According to him, ” there is absolutely no reason why Nigeria should still be on any war risk list. For the past three to four years, there has been no piracy incident in our waters. This continued classification is unjustifiable.”

He attributed the country’s improved maritime safety to robust naval presence, surveillance systems such as the Falcon Eye, and strategic partnerships with other navies within the region.

He called on journalists to escalate the matter by writing to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and engaging other key agencies such as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Also, the President of the association, Mr. Godfrey Bivbere, said that the purpose of the visit was to formally invite the Navy to participate in the 2025 edition of MAMAL, scheduled to hold on August 27 at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos.

Bivbere said the theme of this year’s lecture is: “Addressing the Burden of War Risk Insurance on Nigerian Maritime Trade,” and that the goal is to bring together industry stakeholders to critically examine the continued imposition of war risk charges on vessels calling at Nigerian ports.

He explained: “We are not at war. Nigerian waters have remained safe for over three years, yet shipping companies and insurers continue to impose high premiums that affect all aspects of the economy.”