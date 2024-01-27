Navy Oil Thieves Having Sleepless Night, Plan To Blackmail CNS

The Nigerian Navy has raised the alarm about plans by crude oil thieves to blackmail the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, following the renewed vigour in the fight against economic sabotage in the maritime domain.

A statement signed on Saturday by the Director of Information (DINFO), Rear Admiral Kayode Ayo-Vaughan, said the naval chief’s determination to contain crude oil theft has continued to give perpetrators sleepless nights, hence the resort to sponsorship of what it referred to as “malicious publications”.

Specifically, the Navy debunked allegations that the CNS accepted over $170 million in bribes, as well as involvement in multi-billion naira contract splitting.

While describing the allegations as mere distractions, it vowed to sustain the rejuvenated fight against economic sabotage, assuring of its resolve to follow due process in the award of contracts.

“The Service is aware of the coordinated frantic efforts to blackmail the office and person of the CNS by some disgruntled elements who are feeling the heat of the Nigerian Navy’s renewed vigour to fight crude oil theft and illegalities in the maritime domain as well as those who have in one way of the order shortchanged the Navy before now.

“Specifically, the continuous rejuvenated operations towards curbing oil theft has given the oil thieves sleepless nights hence the decision to engage in the malicious publications.

The allegations that the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) accepted over $170 million in bribes as well as alleged involvement in multi-billion naira contract splitting fraud in the last 6 months are untenable, baseless and untrue.

“Firstly, there are clear procedural requirements in the arrest, detention and release of any vessel or persons found culpable in the maritime environment. It is not until these processes are duly concluded that such vessels are released to appropriate prosecuting agencies for further action.

“Indeed, all arrested vessels mentioned in the publication that were involved in crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering are being investigated and none of such vessels has been released as alleged. Secondly, the CNS does not award or oversee oil bunkering contracts; the award of such is the sole prerogative of NNPCL.

“Thirdly, all contracts awarded by the Navy follow due process in line with the laws of the Federation. The Nigerian Navy (NN) and her roles is an offshoot of the constitutional provisions and duly guided by extant laws and regulations of the land.

“The policing roles of the Navy empowered her to monitor the maritime domain of the Nation. These among others include arrest of vessels that contravene any of the maritime laws and SPOMO Act 2019”, the statement said.

It recalled that the recently launched Operation Delta Sanity had provided for a holistic, more robust roadmap towards the reinvigorated stance of the NN in the fight against crude oil theft and other forms of illegalities in the Nation’s maritime environment.

It continued: “Indeed, the NN is aware of these antics as it is expected considering the current resolve of the NN to engage oil thieves head-on. The cartel hitherto believed no individual could confront its ranks.

“Fortunately, the recent achievements of the NN in this regard have put them on their heels hence the resort to cheap blackmail through immoral and compromised online media publishers.

“Pertinently, the NN will continue to ensure legitimate businesses in the maritime domain thrive seamlessly. Also, these distractions will in no way retract the NN’s resolve to confront these criminals who must be brought to justice for Nigeria’s economy to rebound.

“Accordingly, members of the public are therefore enjoined to discountenance completely the malicious publication”.