Navy Offers Free Medical Outreach In Bayelsa’s Fish Town Community

The Nigerian Navy has fully taken up the medical bills of patients and committed to their complete recovery as part of a free medical outreach in Fish Town Community of Koluama II, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Tagged ‘Medical Rhapsody’, it was carried out by the Naval Outpost Koluama II under the Central Naval Command in commemoration of the Navy’s 69th Anniversary.

The Navy’s medical team provided free consultations, blood pressure screenings, essential medications, follow-up care for patients, ensuring they receive comprhensive treatment until full recovery with beneficiaries ranging from the elderly to pregnant women, children, and youths.

The Commander of the Naval Outpost Koluama II, Commander Ado Yalo Ibrahim, described the outreach as a bold step in aligning the Navy’s core values of discipline, profesionalism, and compassion with the welfare of its host communities.

“This is not just another medical outreach, for the first time, we are assuming full responsibility of ten person’s for the health and recovery of the patients we have attended to.

“Every bill is on us, and we will follow up until they are well, four out the selected ten has been taken care already, while the remaining six will undergo some intensive medical treatment and the Base is already handling everything.

“This initiative reflects the Navy’s evolving role in national development. While we remain steadfast in protecting our maritime domain, we are equally committed to nation-building through community support.

