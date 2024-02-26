Navy Nabs Two Suspected Fuel Smugglers, Seizes 5,100 Litres Of Petrol

The Nigerian Navy at Forward Operation Base, Ibaka, in Akwa Ibom State, has taken into custody two crude oil suspects and seized their wooden boat containing 5,100 litres of gasoline.

The Commanding Officer of the base, Uche Aneke, handed over the suspects the boat and the petrol to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ibaka on Sunday.

According to Aneke, on Thursday, February 22, a Navy patrol unit apprehended the suspects following an intelligence report regarding possible smuggling activity in the region.

READ ALSO:

“Patrolling naval gunboats were deployed to intercept the wooden boat.

“In the boat were the two suspected smugglers and 5,100 litres of petrol concealed under bags of yams, cartons of drinks, other beverages and several cartons of floor tiles, all covered with tarpaulin,’’ he said.

Aneke warned people and organisations engaged in illicit activity to desist or get ready to face the consequences of breaking the law.