Navy Nabs Suspected PMS Smuggler In A’Ibom

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has arrested one suspected smuggler carrying 15,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Cameroon.

The Commanding Officer, FOB, Ibaka Capt. Uche Aneke stated this while handing over the suspect with PMS to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday, in Ibaka.

Aneke said that the suspect and exhibits were arrested on Friday, March 22 at about 0200 hours in the morning.

He said the Navy received an intelligence report that a boat was conveying products suspected to have been smuggled from the creek and headed to the Republic of Cameroon while transiting within the waters under the FOB Ibaka area of operations.

“The boat was intercepted and discovered to be laden with 15,500 litres of PMS concealed under a tarpaulin and a suspected smuggler was found onboard and was arrested immediately,” he said.

Aneke warned individuals or groups interested in smuggling illegal consignments into or out of Nigeria or planning to carry out any form of criminality in Nigeria’s waters to desist, forthwith.

He also said criminal elements in the FOB Ibaka’s area of operations under the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility would continue to be detected using advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence.

Aneke further warned criminal elements that Nigeria’s water and Nigerian Coastal areas are not for illegal activities.

Receiving the suspect and the exhibits, the Head of Anti Vandal Unit, Superintendent of Corps, Etefia Koko-Ette, said the suspect would undergo further interrogation and investigation.