Navy Nabs 27 Drug Suspects, Hands Over To NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy has arrested and handed over 27 suspects to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This followed a raid conducted by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT at a known criminal hideout in Gidan Drama, located along Malu Road, Apapa.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday, the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, who was represented by the Executive Officer, Idongesit Udoessien, explained that the 27 suspects included 24 males and 3 females.

He said that the raid, which took place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, was carried out following credible intelligence received by the base about the presence of suspected drug peddlers in Gidan Drama.

This prompted the deployment of Operation MESA.

“I am here to hand over 27 suspects. Our base, the Nigerian Navy, conducted a raid on a known criminal hideout at Gidan Drama on Malu Road, Apapa, based on credible information that we received about suspected drug peddlers in the area,” said Udoessien.

“During the raid, 27 suspected drug peddlers comprising three females and 24 males were arrested with hard drugs and other illicit substances.

“The successful operation highlights the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to curtailing the use of illicit drugs among our youth, which can adversely affect their health and threaten our national security.”

The State Commander of the Lagos Strategic Command, NDLEA, Abubakar Wali, represented by Assistant Commander, Narcotic, Steven Ogunsua, emphasized that the handover of the suspects underscored the strong synergy between the Nigerian Navy and the NDLEA.

“This exchange of suspects and the exhibits seized during the raid shows the cooperation we have with the Nigerian Navy in reducing the availability of such substances in our society,” said Ogunsua.

“These drugs affect the central nervous system, are psychoactive, and depressant in nature. Once taken, they alter the system significantly. Some of these substances were once sold in pharmacies, but due to their abuse, they are now listed as controlled substances.

“Unfortunately, they were being sold to our youth and community members, which has caused significant harm. We sincerely appreciate the active efforts of the Nigerian Navy.”

