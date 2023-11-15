Navy Nab Notorious Cultist In Ondo

…FRSC arrests 28 traffic offenders

Men of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Igbokoda, in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, have arrested Tosin Wanlele for suspected cult-related activities in the area.

The Commanding Officer Captain Wasuku Alushi who paraded the suspect before journalists in Igbokoda the move was an attempt to sustain the fight against cultism and other criminal activities in their area of operation which was successful following the arrest of the suspect on Sunday 12, November, 2023.

This development came as the men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) arrested no fewer than 28 traffic offenders within one month across the state.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ezekiel Son Allah, said the arrest was made in Akure the capital city and its environs, and that the offenders were caught while driving against the traffic.

Alushi, who is the Commanding Officer of FOB said Wanlele was alleged with others who are currently at large to have been harassing and intimidating passers-by with dangerous weapons in Ondo South senatorial district.

The Commander said “Consequently, based on credible intelligence, we responded and effected the arrest of the suspect, Tosin Wanlele. It would also interest you to know, that the suspect was confirmed by the Head of the Vigilante in Igbokoda to be a notorious and known cultist who has been terrorizing the people of Igbokoda for a long time.

“Accordingly, he has since been handed over to the Department of State Service for further investigation. It is pertinent to state that the Base has continued to collaborate with other security agencies Ondo state in stemming the tide of cultism within its Area of Operation.”

He, however, assured that as of the time of making this report, Igbokoda and its environs are relatively calm and will continue to remain so.

According to him, “The Base will further maintain her aggressive posture against any form of criminality, to enable legitimate businesses to thrive undeterred.

“The Base is also calling on the good people of Igbokoda not to hesitate in providing timely and actionable intelligence on criminal elements for possible arrest.”

Meanwhile, SonAllah said the FRSC arrested 28 motorists especially commercial motorcyclists popularly called okada who drove against traffic in the state.

His words “It is something like this, that easily leads to crashes and normally turns to fatal accidents. We must be self-disciplined to maintain your lane.

People should avoid one-way driving because it is always dangerous.

“It’s more common with motorcycle riders. But we are still appealing to every road user against using one way because of its nearness to their destinations. We want to be safe and to ensure our safety, everyone must avoid taking one way.”

SonAllah, charged motorists to drive as good and trained drivers and ensure they navigate to the appropriate part of the road towards maintaining the right way.

This is the ember period, don’t drink while driving. Respect FRSC officials and other security agencies on the highways because they are not there to victimize you, but to protect and save you from unforeseen circumstances”, he stated.”