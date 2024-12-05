Navy, Lawmakers, CSOs Reject Nigerian Coast Guard, Urge Senate To Kill Bill

Share

The Nigerian Navy, some members of the National Assembly and Coalition of Civil Society Groups, on Thursday, opposed the Bill for an Act to establish Nigerian Coast Guard.

Recall that the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, had slated November 7 for the public hearing on the Bill, but was shifted due to the demise of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The bill sponsored by Senator Wasiu Eshilokun (APC- Lagos), has the overriding intent to enact legislation that seeks to make Nigerian Coast Guard a full fledged military service and a branch of the Armed Forces of Nigeria; to be domiciled under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

However, at the public hearing held in National Assembly Library, the Nigerian Navy seriously objected to the establishment of the Nigerian Coast Guard, citing duplicity of functions, security threats, incorrect crafting of the Bills, resource constraints, economic imperatives of nature, amongst others.

The Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, took his time to analyze both Nigeria’s maritime security needs and global best practices, with huge global examples of consolidated maritime security frameworks.

He said, “United Kingdom does not have a Coast Guard with military powers similar to those being proposed in this bill. Rather, the Royal Navy is responsible for military defense and maritime security operations, including facial protection, and this is quoted from the House of Commons briefing paper of 2020.

“On the other hand, the UK Coast Guard, is under the Maritime and Coast Guard Agency, which manages search and rescue and Occupational Safety.

“In fact, the UK Coast Guard is also known as a volunteer. Coast Guard is not funded by the government but by charity. The UK example is a symbol, where resourceful Naval Force, with complementary civilian agencies work to manage maritime safety.

“Then let’s look at the United States of America. The Coast Guard and the Navy. The US Coast Guard operates under the Department of Homeland Security, focusing on law Enforcement, Environmental Protection, search and rescue; while the US Navy under the Department of Defense is primarily an Expeditionary Force projecting power far beyond the shores.

“South Africa has opted to enhance its network capacity instead of establishing the Coast Guard, recognizing budget constraints and prioritising the unified labour force for all maritime security and defence.

“South Africa Navy performs both military rules and law enforcement functions supported by government agencies and non military tasks like Environmental Protection and the likes. This approach is similar to what is done in Nigeria and several developing countries.

“It minimises redundancy and ensures that the country’s limited resources are well managed.

On his part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, said Nigeria is living on borrowed funds, saying it is improper to take loan and establish a new agency.

“Oshiomhole also queried the rational behind establishing a ministry service and domiciled it under a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, instead of Defence.

Also speaking on a very strong opposition to the Bill, the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, Rep. Philip Agbese, said what Nigeria needed was to strengthen the existing agencies and institutions to function to maximum, rather than creating irrelevant agencies, which duties are already being performed by others.

Agbese who is the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, also expressed disappointment that, agencies under the Marine Ministry which objected to the establishment of Nigeria Marine Corps during a public hearing 2 weeks ago, could hypocritically come up to support the establishment of Nigeria Coast Guard, which shares similar objectives with the Marine Corps Bill. What do you say how did it come about

Agbese referred to state security outfits created by some state Governors few years ago, including the Amotekun created in Osun state, where the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola was Governor, with the mandate to ending insecurity, only for security challenges to keep increasing; adding that, creating Coast Guard would not in any way end insecurity in the waterways.

Various Speakers, including, Dr. Emeka Akabogu, Honorary Secretary of Nigerian Maritime Law Association; Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe (Rtd.); and Igwe Ude Umanta, who spoke on behalf of coalition of other 10 Civil Society Groups; all rejected the establishment of Nigeria Coast Guard, urging the Senate to drop the Bill.

Share

Please follow and like us: