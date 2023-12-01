Navy Intercepts, Destroys Boat With Illegally Refined Diesel

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted and destroyed a boat that was carrying illegally refined Automated Gas Oil in the waters near Bonny Island channel in Rivers State.

A top official of the Navy in Bonny disclosed the development to newsmen on Friday, saying the boat was apprehended off the Bonny River.

The official reported that the diesel-laden boat was destroyed by the men of the Forward Operating Base, Bonny, with an estimated quantity of the destroyed product being 150,000 litres.

READ ALSO:

He stated, “In a coordinated effort, the diesel-laden boat was destroyed by men of the Forward Operating Base, Bonny,” putting the estimated quantity of the destroyed product at 150,000 litres.

The recent actions by the Navy were attributed to the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, instructing the officers and men to eliminate criminal activities in the maritime domain.

Additionally, the official mentioned that these efforts were in line with the operations declared by the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire.

This is a reaffirmation of the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to combat crimes, particularly those related to crude oil theft, which has contributed to the recent increase in crude oil production.

He further emphasized, “This is our posture and this is in line with the expectation of the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters during the ongoing confrontation phase of the FOC’s Concept of Operation for the last quarter of the year, drawn from the Strategic Guidance of the CNS.”