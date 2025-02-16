Share

The operatives of the Quick Response Team at Agadagba Naval Outpost in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, under the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Igbokoda, have intercepted a locally fabricated wooden boat transporting illegally refined petroleum products.

Acting on credible intelligence from maritime security sources, the team, led by the Base Operations Officer of FOB Igbokoda, seized a total of 1,400 litres of illicit oil stored in 44 jerry cans.

The interception is part of the Nigerian Navy’s intensified efforts to combat crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.

Commander of FOB Igbokoda, Navy Captain Aliyu Usman, issued a stern warning to oil thieves, urging them to steer clear of the region.

He emphasized that the seized boat and its contents would be deactivated in line with existing regulations and directives from the Defence Headquarters.

The Nigerian Navy also commended Tantita Security Services and Gallery Security Services for their swift intelligence contributions, which have significantly strengthened the fight against crude oil theft.

“Perpetrators of economic sabotage and other criminal activities should desist immediately, as the Nigerian Navy remains committed to securing the maritime environment and eliminating illegal operations,” Usman stated.

He reaffirmed that the Navy will not relent in its mission to safeguard Nigeria’s waterways and protect critical national assets from criminal elements.

