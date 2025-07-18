International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION), a research and training arm of the Nigerian Navy (NN) has planned an exclusive executive course tailored for media practitioners in order to deepen national understanding and engagement with the blue economy.

The training, scheduled to hold later this month is being organised to enable them explore the vast potential of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The initiative underscores the critical role of the media in shaping public discourse, influencing policy and driving sustainable development within the blue economy ecosystem.

The institute, renowned for its international-standard training programmes, brings together eminent subject-matter experts to deliver high-impact sessions.

The executive course on the blue economy for the media is designed to equip participants with advanced knowledge and strategic insights to enhance reporting, advocacy, and policy engagement in the maritime sector.

The invitation extended to the President of the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), a leading voice in maritime journalism, highlights the institute’s recognition of media professionals as key stakeholders in the nation’s maritime future.

According to IMION, the course aims to foster collaboration between media and industry players, strengthen policy advocacy, and build capacity for sustainable exploitation of Nigeria’s Blue Economy resources.

As Nigeria continues to explore the economic opportunities within its coastal and marine environments, initiatives like this signal a growing commitment to inclusive and informed development strategies.