January 28, 2025
Navy Impounds 2,100 Litres Of PMS, Nabs 2 Suspects

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area has arrested two suspected oil thieves carrying 2,100 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), in the state.

The Commanding Officer of the Base, Capt. Aliyu Abdullahi, disclosed this while handing over the suspects and items to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command in Ibaka yesterday.

He said the suspects were arrested on Friday, Jan. 24 at about 7:45 in the evening while on routine patrol around Mbo River general area during stop-and-search.

“During stop and search, FOB, Ibaka intercepted a wooden boat laden with over 2,100 liters of product confirmed to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which were carefully concealed under cargos which included loaves of bread, fruits, and bags of casava flakes amongst others goods.”

