Navy Holdings Alerts Public To Activities Of Fraudsters

The Navy Holdings Limited (NHL) has warned members of the public against dealing with “unscrupulous elements” masquerading as agents to facilitate sales of its properties located at Lake View Estate, Navy Town Asokoro – Abuja.

While vowing to arrest and prosecute the suspected fraudsters, the NHL said its office at Asokoro remains open to subscribers wishing to get accurate information about the offers.

A statement signed yesterday by the Public Relations Officer, Commander Abdulsalam Sani, said as a disciplined and responsible entity, it does not deal with fronts, or third parties It stated:

“The attention of the Navy Holdings Limited (NHL) has been drawn to a trending video on online platforms by some unscrupulous elements trying to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians of hard earned money on its properties at Lake View Estate, Navy Town Asokoro.

“The NHL wishes to state that it has not engaged the services of any third party as agent to facilitate sales of its land or property.”

