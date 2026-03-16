Navy Hands Over Suspected Military Impersonators To State CID Calabar

The Nigerian Navy Ship Victory has handed over two suspected military impersonators to the Nigeria Police Force State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The suspects namely David Nobert Aleji and Francis Gideon Isaac were handed over for investigation and possible prosecution following their arrest .The suspects were apprehended dressed in military camouflage and were in possession of fake military dentification cards.

Preliminary investigation revealed that David Norbert was parading himself as a Nigerian Navy Lieutenant while Francis Gideon was impersonating a Midshipman.

Both of them claimed to be per- sonnel serving onboard Nigerian Navy Ship Sagbama. A subsequent search carried out at their residence led to the recovery of additional military-related items including a jungle hat and a pair of boots. The investigation also revealed that Norbert was the mastermind.

He had previously received some level of training at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria at Oron. He reportedly recruited Francis Gideon who stays with him at the residence of Mr. David Aleji who is his father.

The suspects further admitted that the cam- ouflage vest, jungle hat and boots were purchased while the identity cards were produced by them. “The suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force State Criminal Investigation De- partment in line with extant pro- cedures for further investigation and possible prosecution.”