New Telegraph

October 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Navy Hands Over…

Navy Hands Over Intercepted 20 Bags Of Cannabis Weighing 840kg, To NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has impounded a vehicle laden with 20 bags of suspected cannabis weighing about 840kg. The Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, who was represented by the Executive Officer (EO), Nigerian Navy Ship(NNS) BEECROFT, Captain Idongesit Udoesien, said:

“It was part of the efforts of the Nigerian Navy (NN)to curb spread of illicit drugs and enhance maritime security within Lagos state and its coastal communities. “The Base Quick Response Team (QRT) is supported by its internal security personnel of Operation MESA.” He said that, “The personnel acting on credible intelligence intercepted a van with foreign registration number around Ijegun.

“The vehicle was discovered to be laden with 20 bags of suspected cannabis, weighing about 840kg. “The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled upon sighting our patrol team.” According to him,” The vehicle and the cannabis sativa have been handed over to the Marine Commander, Morrison Emmanuel Udo of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State, for further necessary action.

“This successful interception is part of the broader series of sustained efforts by the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to clamp down on illegal maritime activities, particularly the trafficking of narcotics and other contrabands through Nigeria’s coastal waters.

“The Nigerian Navy remains actively engaged in supporting internal security operations and collaborating with sister agencies to protect lives, proper- ties and the nation’s maritime domain.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Army Destroys 8 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta
Read Next

Police Arrest 12 Suspected Cultists In Delta