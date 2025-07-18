Navy Hands Over 45 Bags Of Seized Cannabis Sativa To NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has handed over 45 bags of cannabis sativa to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Marine Command.

This is also as the Navy yesterday handed over 423 bags of foreign rice seized from smugglers and 11 victims of child trafficking to authorities of the Nigeria Customs Service and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in Badagry area of Lagos State.

The consignment of cannabis sativa, weighing approximately 1,575kg, was intercepted by the NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team.

Acting on credible intelligence, the team discovered two wooden boats suspected of transporting illicit substances around the Tarkwa Bay and Ilesha axis. The swift operation led to the successful seizure of the narcotics.

The Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul Nimmyel, was represented by the Executive Officer, Captain Idongesit Udoessien.

The Commanding Officer, Nigerian Navy Federal Operating Base, Badagry, Navy Captain Leye Omotayo, made this known when handing over the seized item and rescued victims.