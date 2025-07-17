Navy Hands Over 1,575 kg Of Seized Cannabis To NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, on Thursday, disclosed it had handed over 45 bags of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp weighing 1,575 kg to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking during the handover, the commander of the ship, Paul Nimyel said the items were seized near Ilesha Beach.

Nimyel who was represented by the base Executive Officer, Capt. Idongesit Udoessien said the feat was part of the Nigerian Navy’s efforts at making significant strides in curbing illicit drug trafficking and enhancing security of the maritime space.

The Commander said the successful interception was part of the broader series of sustained efforts by the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

Nimyel commended the vigilance and professionalism of the personnel and urged citizens to support their efforts by providing timely and credible information that would aid in enhancing security across the states and nation.

“On July 4, the base quick response team, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted two wooden boats suspected to be transporting illegal substances around Takwa Bay and Ilesha Beach Axis.

“This operation resulted in the seizure of 45 bags of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa; however, the suspects fled upon sighting our patrol team.

“The Nigerian Navy remains actively engaged in supporting internal security operations and collaborating with sister agencies to protect lives and property in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“As part of ongoing operations in Lagos and beyond, the Nigerian Navy continues to intensify surveillance, patrols and intelligence-driven missions and denies criminals the freedom to operate within our waterways,” he said.

Deputy Commander, NDLEA Marine Command, Emmanuel Morrison said the seized goods would be taken to the central exhibit storehouse and destroyed after getting orders to do so.

Morrison appreciated the Nigerian Navy’s efforts in upholding the fight against illegal activities, particularly in the Nigerian waterways.