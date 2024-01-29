Navy Hands Over 11 Suspected Oil Thieves To NSCDC In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy Ship, Pathfinder in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has handed over 11 suspected oil thieves to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after the suspects were arrested in Krakrama Creeks in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo, told newsmen that The Navy said the suspects were arrested in a wooden boat filled with items meant for the construction of an illegal refining site.

Igbo, who was represented by the NNS Base Operations Officer, Commander Sa’id Kabir, said the items in the boat when the suspects were arrested included 20 gas cylinders, adding that the investigation revealed that the suspects were workers recruited for the construction of an illegal refining site.

He warned oil thieves in the state to desist from the act or risk being arrested, and face prosecution.

Commodore Igbo stated, “In line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s strategic mandate on zero tolerance for crude oil and other petroleum products theft, the Base has been resolute in conducting operations to deny the oil thieves freedom of action in its Area of Operations.

“Consequently, on 23rd January 2024, the Base Tactical Response and Assault Squadron while on routine patrol around Krakrama Creeks, intercepted a boat with 11 crew and laden with 10 metal plates, 14 angle iron as well as 20 gas cylinders.

“The items were carefully concealed in a wooden boat are materials used for the construction of illegal refinery sites in the creeks.

He added: “Further findings revealed that the suspects were conveying the items to Bille general area (Degema Local Government) for the construction of an illegal refining site.”

“The arrested suspects claimed they were contracted by one Mr John. At the moment, the Base is making concerted efforts to arrest Mr John and other suspects involved in this criminal act,” he said.

“It is important to state that the Base will not be deterred by blackmail or antics of enemies of the nation against the Nigerian Navy in the discharge of its constitutional duties” while the Base therefore hands over the 11 suspects to the NSCDC for further investigation and prosecution.

In reaction, the Deputy Superintendent from the Intelligence and Investigation Department, NSCDC, Monday Lawal, who took in the suspects and received the seized items said the command would conduct further investigation.